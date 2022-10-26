PETERSBURG - At its regular meeting Oct. 24, Upper Township Committee members approved a resolution to reduce the speed limit along Commonwealth Avenue in Strathmere to 25 mph.
Strathmere’s Commonwealth Ave. Slows Down
Camille Sailer
Reporter
Camille Sailer, who covers Dennis Township, Sea Isle City and Upper Township, enjoys covering the northern part of the county as an interesting counterpoint to her work as an international trade consultant.
