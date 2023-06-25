STONE HARBOR - At its June 20 meeting, Stone Harbor Council heard about the usefulness of a proposed GPS system for measuring sand movement on beaches in the intervening period between official surveys.
At the same time, they heard that the Stone Harbor Property Owners Association (SHPOA) is offering to cover theinitialcost of the equipment as their 2023 Project of the Year.
Borough coastal consultant Douglas Gaffney, of Mott MacDonald, told the council the many ways in which more frequent measurements of sand movement on the beach can be useful to the computer model built by Gaffney and his team.
The model uses longitudinal data to measure natural wave action and sand transport. The model, in turn, can help support decisions for activities to increase the retention of sand on the beach for longer periods aftera replenishment.
The proposed GPS system will be run by SHPOA volunteers and will feed information to the borough’s coastal management team. Gaffney was clear that the results from using the borough’s own GPS equipment with trained volunteer operators is not a replacement for the formal surveys done by the Coastal Research Center at Stockton University or the surveys performed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers prior to periodic replenishments. That does not mean, Gaffney insisted, that the data will not be useful.
“It all fits into the narrative,” Gaffney said.
Doingadditionalmeasurements,perhaps asoften as one each quarter, in between professional surveys canprovidevaluable insight into borough decisions about beach maintenance.
The cost of equipment and software runs at an estimated $6,500. Theinitialpurchase would be paid for by SHPOA, with the borough picking up the expense of annual license renewals.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.