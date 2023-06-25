Stone Harbor Beach

Shown is a file photo of a Stone Harbor beach.

 File Photo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

STONE HARBOR - At its June 20 meeting, Stone Harbor Council heard about the usefulness of a proposed GPS system for measuring sand movement on beaches in the intervening period between official surveys.  

Recommended for you

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments