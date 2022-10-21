STONE HARBOR - Stone Harbor Council heard specifics on a proposed water and sewer rate increase at a council work session Oct. 18. While the rate increase will bring in more revenue, over half of the properties in the borough will see no increase in their bills.
What is being proposed is more than a rate increase. It is a rate structure change that moves higher charges to those who use more water. The 45% of the homes that will see an increase in the water bills will be on a graduated scale depending on the amount of water used.
Currently, the connections to the clean water distribution system and the sanitary sewer system are both flat rates. The clean water system includes a base rate of up to 10,000 gallons per quarter. The new proposal combines the two separate charges into one charge. The 10,0000-gallon base use level remains. What follows is a tiered schedule for water and sewer that increases the rates for excess use. These changes are based on the primary water line to the property.
The new proposed system of charges will be spelled out in an ordinance which council plans to introduce at its first meeting in November.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.