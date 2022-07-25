Stone Harbor Logo

STONE HARBOR - Following a presentation by Thomas Thornton, of Mott MacDonald, on the causes of a dramatic hike in the estimated costs for the 93rd Street pump station, Mayor Judith Davies-Dunhour told the Borough Council that they would see “a motion in two weeks to terminate the agreement with Mott.” 

