STONE HARBOR - At the Stone Harbor Council meeting March 7, Chief Financial Officer James Craft summarized the 2023 budget that will come forward for introduction later in the month.
The budget calls for a 2.7% increase or $.008 per $100 of assessed value. The local tax rate will move from $0.294 to $0.302.
The budgetrepresentsan increase of $1.5 million in spending over 2022, with the largest increase being an upturn of $845,433 in debt service payment, an increase of 20.6% over 2022.
Other budget drivers include a 2.7% increase in salaries and wages, a $177,000 rise in employee health care costs duelargely toa hike in state rates, and $215,000 more in pension and statutory payments.
The budget also had to make up for the loss of $85,000 in American Rescue Plan relief funds used in 2022 but no longer available in the new year.
Craft explained that the debt service rise was, in part, to bring debt service payments in line where they would have to be for a new planned issue of general obligation bonds, with the goal being not to have the new bond obligations result in a spike in future budgets.
In 2022, Stone Harbor had the highest percentage of current fund revenueallocatedto debt service among the county’s municipalities.
A proposal to move part of the town’s Public Works facility off the island ended without much public discussion after a joint meeting of borough officials and Middle Township leadership over a site the borough planned topurchasein the township. The goal of that process was to sell borough-owned land on the island to pay down the municipal debt.
The water and sewer utility budgetisscheduled to rise by 10% from $5 million to $5.5 million, with debt service again as the largest area of increase. Rates were recently adjusted.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.