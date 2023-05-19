Stone Harbor Logo

STONE HARBOR - Stone Harbor Police Chief Thomas Schutta, May 16, briefed the Borough Council on the placement plan for 17 additional cameras covering entrance and exit points to the borough, major intersections, and certain parks and playgrounds. 

