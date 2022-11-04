Stone Harbor Logo

STONE HARBOR - The Stone Harbor Council authorized the release of a letter to the state asking for funding for a stormwater utility feasibility study at their meeting Nov. 1. The authorization came after a presentation by the borough’s Public Works Director Manny Parada.

