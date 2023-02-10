Stone Harbor Logo

STONE HARBOR - Stone Harbor Borough Council has been discussing the need to raise municipal boat slip prices by $800 over current levels. According to Councilmember Victor Foschini, the public feedback was not in favor of so large a hike in one year. 

