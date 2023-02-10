STONE HARBOR - Stone Harbor Borough Council has been discussing the need to raise municipal boat slip prices by $800 over current levels. According to Councilmember Victor Foschini, the public feedback was not in favor of so large a hike in one year.
The governing body members agreed to change the pricing strategy at their work session Feb. 7. The new pricing for 2023 will show a $400 increase, with another $400 hike on the horizon for 2024. The split, Foschini said, was something most of those who lease boat slips found agreeable.
The webpage for the municipal marina lists the current fee for a season as between $2,300 and $25,00, depending on location.
There was also a discussion of legacy rights for boat slips, with council members defending the practice as part of the family orientation of the town.
Councilmember Bunny Parzych spoke of one family that a slip passed on for over 60 years. There was general support among the council members for the legacy program. Councilwoman and Finance Committee Chair Jennifer Gensemer asked that the borough ensure that the legacy program will not become an open public access problem.
The boat slip pricing and requirements are expected to be on the governing body’s formal business agenda for a vote at the next council meeting Feb. 21.
