STONE HARBOR - At its March 15 meeting, Stone Harbor Borough Council introduced an ordinance that makes changes to its outdoor dining regulations. 

The ordinance is expected to have a public hearing and be considered for adoption at the council’s April 19 meeting. 

It would allow overnight storage of tables and similar items out of the way of pedestrian traffic but would not require those items to be removed from the outside area or hidden completely, as is the case in the current ordinance. 

The ordinance also changes the width of the clear sidewalk that must be made available to pedestrians. All establishments on 96th Street and Third Avenue would still be required to maintain a 6-foot clear sidewalk at all times. Those restaurants on other streets would need to provide a reduced 3-foot clear sidewalk at all times. 

