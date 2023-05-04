STONE HARBOR – Stone Harbor Council May 2 continued to discuss how to save a $1.8 million Open Space grant the borough received in 2021.
The grant is in danger of expiring in July for lack of meaningful progress on a project at the municipal marina at 81st Street.
It was a topic of discussion ata previouscouncil meeting which did not result in a decision on how to move forward.
Recreation Committee Chair Victor Foschini brought the issue back to council, urging immediate action. Foschini said it would be catastrophic for the borough’s future grant efforts ifsuch alargean OpenSpace grant were allowed to expire due to municipal inaction two years after the award was made.
Borough engineer Marc DeBlasio said he made overtures to the county and doubted that any extension would be granted to the borough unless the borough could show it was moving forward with the project.
The project entails both flood mitigation efforts, as well as the construction of amenities that would make the marina a more attractive area for enjoying the borough’s bay side.
One issue stalling progress on the project is the need for the council todemonstratea commitment to an expensive project price tag just when the town is looking for ways to better control municipal debt.
DeBlasio estimated the total project, as it was presented to the county in 2021, would now costabout$6.5 million given inflation. That leaves a sizable chunk of that expense for the borough after applying the grant total of $1.8 million.
The council approved having DeBlasio set up a pre-application permit meeting with the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) as a way of showing the borough's intent to move forward.The plan then calls for using that display of intent as a means of gaining a one-year extension on the soon-to-expire grant.
Foschini spoke with a sense of urgency that the boroughprocuresan extension soon.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.