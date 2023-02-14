Stone Harbor Logo

STONE HARBOR - Stone Harbor Borough Council Feb. 7 voted to alter its existing New Jersey Infrastructure Bank application to eliminate aspects of its grant proposal pertaining to the sewer system and refocus the application on drinking water system improvements.

