firefighters roof.jpg

Stone Harbor firefighters offer assistance and operate on the roof of an extinguished blaze at 2 Maple Ct. in Court House, June 28, 2022. 

 Courtesy Stone Harbor Volunteer Fire Company

STONE HARBOR - At its meeting Sept. 6, the Stone Harbor Council voted to extend the use of three part-time firefighters through September 30, rather than Labor Day. The short extension is a further symptom of the borough’s continuing loss of volunteers and its ongoing transition to a paid fire department.

