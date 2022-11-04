Stone Harbor Beach Patrol Headquarters.jpg

Stone Harbor's new beach patrol headquarters has won an award for its design.

 Vince Conti

STONE HARBOR - At the work session of the Stone Harbor Council Nov. 1, borough engineer Marc DeBlasio informed the governing body of two awards to the borough from the New Jersey Society of Municipal Engineers. 

