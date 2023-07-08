STONE HARBOR – Following another public dispute between a majority of Borough Council and Mayor Judith Davies-Dunhour, the governing body voted to appoint Manny Parada as the permanent borough administrator.
Parada has served as interim administrator since March 7.
The agenda for the July 3 council meeting called for a closed session to discuss a litigation matter and what was termed a personnel issue. That personnel issue was the imminent appointment of Parada as administrator.
Once again, the resolution for a closed session failed, putting on display the continuing conflict between the mayor and five members of council.
Parada’s appointment came on a 5-1 vote of the six-member council, with most members praising the job he has done as an interim. Parada became interim administrator following the council’s firing offormer Administrator Robert Smith at a special meeting Feb. 7. Smith has since filed a $1.2 million legal action against the borough.
Council members took turns praising the job Parada has done since assuming the administrator’s position, with Reese Moore saying Parada has done a “fantastic job,” and Bernadette “Bunny” Parzych arguing he is the “perfect fit” for the job.
Council member Robin Casper was the lone negative vote. She explained her concern that having Parada as permanent administrator, while he alsomaintainshis other position as director of Public Works, puts two “critical positions” in the hands of one person, giving that person “too much power” and setting up a new “vulnerability” for the borough.
Davies-Dunhourhas no vote on council unless she votes to break a tie. She did echo some of Casper’s comments, adding that she felt Parada lacked some necessary administrative skills and that his communication with the office of the mayor was “lacking.”
Davies-Dunhouralso voiced concern that council members were engaged in too much behind the scenes discussion and vote counting on issues.
“We are dangerously close to violations of the Open Public Meetings Act,” Davies-Dunhouropined.
The council also announced that the advertising for a new borough clerk wouldcommence immediately.Previousclerk Kim Stevenson resigned her position following the firing of Smith andsubsequentchanges were made to the organization of her office at the urging of the council’s Administration and Finance Committee.
