Stone Harbor Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

STONE HARBOR – Following another public dispute between a majority of Borough Council and Mayor Judith Davies-Dunhour, the governing body voted to appoint Manny Parada as the permanent borough administrator.  

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments