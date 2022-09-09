Stone Harbor Logo

STONE HARBOR - At its borough council meeting Sept. 6, Stone Harbor introduced amendments to its salary ordinance increasing the upper salary range for a number of positions, including the compensation for the mayor and council members. The introduction passed on a 5 to 1 vote, with councilwoman Jennifer Gensemer the lone vote against. 

