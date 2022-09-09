STONE HARBOR - At its borough council meeting Sept. 6, Stone Harbor introduced amendments to its salary ordinance increasing the upper salary range for a number of positions, including the compensation for the mayor and council members. The introduction passed on a 5 to 1 vote, with councilwoman Jennifer Gensemer the lone vote against.
In most years, the annual changes to the salary ordinance are part of the routine work done at the start of the year coinciding with the reorganization meeting. It is not common for a municipality to alter so many salary ranges just months after setting the annual limits.
The need in Stone Harbor was driven by significant hiring this year, especially in areas where department heads had retired or left. The salary adjustments, in a number of cases, were catching up with new positions and new incumbents.
The unusual aspect of this salary amendment was the change to the salary level of mayor and council which also had been set in February. The amendment introduced on Sept. 6 raises the top range salary for mayor from $16,068 to $20,000 and for council members from $11,477 to $15,000. No explanation was given for why those changes were being made now instead of during the annual process in early 2023.
Former Mayor Suzanne Walters asked about the changes for the elected officials in a public comment. Davies-Dunhour said there had been no discussion by council of the changes to elected official compensation levels. She added that it was her understanding that it was a matter of convenience: it needed to be done and the opportunity to do it was present.
The salaries set in the ordinance for the elected officials has no low end. It is simply listed as a maximum without a range. No one spoke to the issue of when, if the amendment is adopted on second reading in October, any change in actual compensation would take place.
