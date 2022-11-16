STONE HARBOR – Stone Harbor Director of Public Works Manny Parada presented a recommendation to the borough council to rid the seaside resort of parking meters and kiosks. The plan is to have all parking fees handled through the same ParkMobile parking app used by Ocean City, Sea Isle City, North Wildwood, Wildwood, and Cape May. Currently, Stone Harbor is the only community in the county using mPay2Park, a different app that might confuse visitors who are used to ParkMobile on the other islands.
Stone Harbor May Go to All App Parking Arrangement
