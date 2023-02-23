STONE HARBOR – Community Rating System (CRS) levels are ofgreat importancein shore communities. They run on a continuum, from 9 being the worst to 1 being the best, with each rung in that ladder worth anadditional5% discount on flood insurance premiums for all property owners in the community.
Since 2014, Stone Harbor has been a level 5 community. This earned its property owners a 25% discount. The level has not moved up or down in the intervening years.
The levels aredeterminedby activities the community undertakes to rise above the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) minimum qualifications for flood insurance.
Communities benefit through accumulating FEMA-endorsed actions that earn points. To be at level 5, Stone Harbor needed more than 2,500 credit points. The next rung up, level 4, would require more than 3,000 points.
The problem for the borough was that its CRS level 5 tier rested on the back of points with a knownexpirationdate. Like that quart of milk in the refrigerator, the borough’s CRS level was symbolically stamped with a date when the points would disappear.
Over 900 of the pointsthe level5 rested on were awarded following Superstorm Sandy. They were given to encourage acceptance of Advisory Base Flood Elevation Maps. The points had a known 10-year lifespan.It appears that no planwas put in place toanticipatethe loss of those points by gaining points through other means.
At a Feb. 7 Borough Council meeting, the governing body discussed the fact that the CRS level would drop from a 5 to a 7 following theexpirationof the points this spring. That action would remove a 10% discount on insurance premiums.
The town approved hiring a consulting engineering firm, DeBlasio & Associates, to plot a course for new point accumulation to regain its level 5 status.
A Feb. 21 report from borough engineer Marc DeBlasio said the firm hadidentifiedenough areas where points can be earned to regain the level 5 status and shoot for a level 4. At that level, property owners would get a 30% discount.
Since 2014, the borough’s level has not budged. Recently, everyone has become aware of the impending drop due to expiring points. Worry was that it might drop as far as a level 8 before word came that level 7willbe the borough’s new home.
Faced with that news, a consultant washired,and,in a relativelyshort time, enough areasof improvementswereidentifiedtopossibly movetoa level4.
Whether those improvementscould'veresulted in a better score and a greater discount for the last several years is unknown. The report on what the new actions and improvementsare hasnot yet been made public.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.