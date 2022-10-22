STONE HARBOR - At its council meeting Oct. 18, Stone Harbor heard a report on how the borough could lessen the shock of the 21% increase in State Health Care Plan premiums for 2023. Mark Senior of Marsh McLennan proposed a strategy very similar to the one being embraced in neighboring Avalon.
The proposal calls for encouraging employees to migrate to a higher copay and deductible plan to avoid the 21% increase. The employee would not be harmed by the added costs of the higher deductible plan because the borough would increase the employee’s Health Reimbursement Account (HRA) to offset additional out-of-pocket expenses.
The new proposal would continue to allow workers to roll over unused HRA funds up to the level they can today. Any unused money from the additional funds placed in the HRA account as part of this migration to a new plan would revert back to the borough at the end of the year. The goal is to have the employee suffer no loss in benefits in the change of plans while lowering premium costs for both the employee and the borough.
Marsh estimates that the transition to a new plan would result in a cost increase of 6.9% for the 2023 year. It is the kind of year where an almost 7% increase is saving.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.