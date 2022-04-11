Stone Harbor Logo

STONE HARBOR - Stone Harbor Borough Council received a lecture from Sister Mary Ellen Kennedy, general superior of the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary.  

Kennedy spoke during public comment at a council meeting April 5. At issue was what Kennedy said has been an “inordinate delay” in the borough's response to paperwork required by the state regarding the Coastal Area Facilities Review Act (CAFRA) permit for the Villa Maria project. 

The project involved the demolition of the landmark retreat house that was in Stone Harbor since 1937. The plan calls for replacing the structure with a smaller retreat house while also allowing the construction of a 14-lot subdivision on the ocean property. 

Kennedy expressed the frustration of the 608-sister congregation at what she called the borough’s “lack of responsiveness" and “lack of follow-through.” She said the borough is a co-applicant for the CAFRA permit and must sign the application for modification of the permit. The delay, Kennedy said, is having consequences with regard to the ability of the congregation to sell lots in the approved subdivision. 

Borough Attorney Marcus Karavan said some of the delay had been caused by a wait for changes requested by the applicant, meaning the sisters, and admitted that another long-standing piece of federal court litigation “preempted attention” for a period.  

Mayor Judith Davies-Dunhour said she would sign the CAFRA application before leaving borough hall following the meeting. 

 

