STONE HARBOR – Stone Harbor Council April 18 endorsed a call by East Coast mayors for halting all offshore wind activity until definitive scientific evidence shows that the preparations for wind farm development off the New Jersey coast are not the cause of a spate of sea mammal fatalities since early December 2022.
Stone Harbor Latest Community Calling for Halt to Offshore Wind Activities
Vince Conti
- Ocean View - Do you remember what the world was like just about 2.3 years ago? America was energy independent. The borders were much more secure, and there was no border crisis. Inflation was low. There was even...
- Wildwood - Is the open border still a concern for any of my fellow spouters here? It seems to have become normal which is done by design. Everything fades with time and becomes just ok and the new norm. What I...
- Lower Township - If congress is making special rules based on gender identity, then congress is violating the equal protection clause in the constitution. You simply cannot have equal protection under the law while...
- Avalon - I know that the Biden spouts are upsetting some on here but we did endure years of trump bashing and didn’t ask for the spouts to be hidden in a safe place. Never in the history of civilizations has...
- Stone Harbor - Does this make sense to any of the spouters in this forum? This can’t be what the country is debating about is it? Dozens of Democrats in the House and Senate introduced legislation that would make...