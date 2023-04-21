Stone Harbor Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

STONE HARBOR – Stone Harbor Council April 18 endorsed a call by East Coast mayors for halting all offshore wind activity until definitive scientific evidence shows that the preparations for wind farm development off the New Jersey coast are not the cause of a spate of sea mammal fatalities since early December 2022.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments