STONE HARBOR – Stone Harbor Council April 4 introduced a new flood prevention ordinance, which borough officials hope will earn them enough Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Community Rating System (CRS) points to regain the level 5 rating it lost this year.
editor's pick
Stone Harbor Introduces New Flood Ordinance
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Locations
Vince Conti
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Balcony Over Boardwalk OK’d by Wildwood Commissioners
- Rio Grande Entertainment Complex Targets May 15 Opening
- Dead Dolphin Washes Up on Cape May Beach
- Resident Finds Over 20 Dead Birds on Villas Beach
- Due Diligence on Hospital Merger ‘Going Well’
- Man, 64, Charged with Sexually Assaulting 2 Juveniles in SIC
- Stone Harbor Sees ‘Big Decrease’ in Real Estate Sales
- Q&A with Mayor Rosenello on State of N. Wildwood’s Beaches, City’s Ongoing Battle with DEP
- Hit-and-Run Defendant Indicted in Crash that Killed 80-Year-Old Woman
- Indictments Filed April 4
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Cape May county - Just wanted to thank the Herald for the lovely front page on your Easter issue. I also want to thank you for the excellent articles informing us of what goes on in our area. Being new to the area, we...
- Cape May County - It’s obvious to me that most sane democrats are getting very nervous about the dangerous direction their party has taken. They know that they have passed the point of no return, and friends who still...
- West Wildwood - Donald Trump has been arrested. He is charged with 34 felony counts and who do republicans attack? The District Attorney and the Judge plus their families. When you have no defense you attack the...
- Avalon - “Democrats are so jealous,” Ms Greene tweeted from Palm Beach on Tuesday night. “They don’t have a Donald Trump. They would give anything to have him. But they don’t. They’re like a jealous girl that...
- Lower township. - Lower Township spam calls recipient: You are wise not to answer calls you don’t recognize and I suggest you continue to do so. Spam calls are the reason I disconnected my landline, as it seems paying...