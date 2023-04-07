Stone Harbor Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

STONE HARBOR – Stone Harbor Council April 4 introduced a new flood prevention ordinance, which borough officials hope will earn them enough Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Community Rating System (CRS) points to regain the level 5 rating it lost this year. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments