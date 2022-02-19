Stone Harbor Logo

STONE HARBOR - Following a 2021 budget that included a tax rate increase of over 8%, Stone Harbor Borough Council introduced a 2022 budget that calls for no increase in the local purpose tax.  

The $19.7 million general fund budget is $350,000 above the 2021 spending level. 

After a record tourism year in Cape May County in 2021, the borough was able to increase its anticipated revenues in 2022 based on higher 2021 visitor spending during the summer season.  

The budget also contains $5 million in appropriations for the separate water and sewer utility. The local purpose tax rate remains at 0.291. 

