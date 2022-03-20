STONE HARBOR - In her last presentation to Stone Harbor Borough Council, Recreation Director Tina Prickett briefed the governing body on two concept plans for the renovation of the 97th Street playground.
Prickett will soon leave Stone Harbor for a position in Ventnor.
The renovation of the playground has been driven by several concerns expressed by families who use the facility and the playground’s neighbors.
According to Prickett, the two vendors she dealt with were asked to consider a surface that would present fewer drainage problems and would be easier to sanitize when needed. She also indicated that the borough was seeking to make the facility more Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) welcoming.
The new designs also considered separating equipment into more age-appropriate clusters, reducing the proximity of age-inappropriate equipment for different groups of children. Prickett added that the designs provide more shade for children and parents, along with more seating.
One issue that has been a consistent concern is the surface of the playground. The facility currently sits on fiber mulch, which neighbors say has consistent drainage problems. Prickett said one suggestion from the vendors is the use of artificial turf, which would improve drainage and be easier to sanitize.
One complication only generally discussed is a recent report from the borough’s insurance carrier, the Atlantic County Joint Insurance Fund (JIF), which confirmed some safety problems with the playground and may recommend increasing the fiber surface, a direction the borough may be reluctant to entertain.
Council member Jennifer Gensemer said the report has just arrived and has yet to be distributed to the full council.
“We need to consider this report before we make any decisions on surfacing,” Gensemer said.
Another complication is that any capital project to renovate the playground will not occur before this year’s summer season.
Mayor Judith Davies-Dunhour asked what might be done now to improve the drainage issues. Gensemer responded that the first order of business will need to be consideration of the JIF report, which she said may also have implications for whether certain equipment “must come down.”
Until the full council has reviewed the JIF report, it is unclear what the implications are for 2022 and the long-range renovation of the facility.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.