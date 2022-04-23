STONE HARBOR - Stone Harbor Borough Council heard a status report from their Mott MacDonald coastal consultant Douglas Gaffney April 19. This is the second public report that Gaffney has given to the borough. Two separate but related issues were discussed.
First, the borough needs to ensure that it will be part of the federally sponsored beach replenishment scheduled for late this year or early 2023. In 2019, the borough was left out of a replenishment due to legal difficulties concerning the use of federal funds to mine sand from nearby Hereford Inlet.
On this issue, Gaffney explained that congressional funding for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers beach replenishment of Seven Mile Island had been funded by Congress to the tune of $15 million. Sand availability, rather than funding, is the obstacle standing in the way of the Army Corps pumping sand onto Stone Harbor’s beaches.
Gaffney said that his discussions with the Army Corps confirmed that the Corps will be studying the potential use of offshore sand, most likely within the 3-mile limit that sets the boundary of New Jersey. The problem that Gaffney pointed out was that required studies needed to establish a new borrow area will probably not be completed in time for this year’s federal replenishment cycle, leaving the borough without a sand source.
The suggestion Gaffney offered has no guarantee of buy-in from the Army Corps or the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). Gaffney suggests doing what was done in 2016 again - running a long pipe from Townsend's Inlet to Stone Harbor’s north end beaches and mining sand from Hereford Inlet without federal subsidies for the more eroded southern end beaches. What the potential cost of such an endeavor might be was not discussed.
The idea would be to get the federal and state officials to accept one more use of Townsend's Inlet sand in the hope that all future borough replenishments would be able to use a properly studied and permitted offshore borrow area.
The second concern Gaffney spoke to was a longer-range effort to reduce the natural erosion of Stone Harbor beaches, especially the shoreline from 105th to 112th streets. Gaffney proposed a feasibility study that might then lead to the creation of a Beach Improvement Plan.
Starting out using coastal engineering terms like geomorphology and tidal hydraulics, Gaffney simplified the issue as the development of a model of the current beach conditions. The model could then be interrogated to display the likely result of proposed changes, such as alterations to jetties or even the introduction of a weir, a dam-like structure.
Gaffney argued that the model would be able to display the kind of analysis that would be needed to gain acceptance of any proposed changes to the current beach configuration from state and federal entities.
Gaffney gave no estimates of the cost of the feasibility study. Cost estimates will most probably be part of a formal proposal from Mott MacDonald.
