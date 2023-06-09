Stone harbor logo alternative
STONE HARBOR - The Stone Harbor portion of the Seven Mile Island beach replenishment project has just begun pumping sand. Interim Business Administrator Manny Parada had good news for Borough Council at its meeting June 6. 

