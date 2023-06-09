STONE HARBOR - The Stone Harborportionof the Seven Mile Island beach replenishment project has just begun pumping sand. Interim Business Administrator Manny Parada had good news for Borough Council at its meeting June 6.
Parada said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers willprovidesand for beaches north of 90th Street, something which residents had urged atpreviouscouncil meetings.
Parada also reported thatexcept fora small gap from 115th to 119th streets, the beach fill will be pushing sand onto all the borough’s beaches down to the terminal groin at 127th Street.
The pumping of sand from Townsend's Inlet began with a mechanical failure when the necessary booster pump had a gasket issue. By the time Parada updated the council, the sand was again moving through the long pipe from the inlet to 90th Street, where it initially comes onto the beach.
The beach fill will progressively move south until project completion.
Parada also informed the council that the borough received its general maintenance permit (GP2) from the state May 24, once again allowing the Public Works employees to do general beach repair and maintenance. The borough’spreviousGP2 permit had expired in September 2022.
