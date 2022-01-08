Stone Harbor Logo

STONE HARBOR - Stone Harbor is looking to relocate much of its Public Works function and equipment to free up valuable land in the borough, which would be sold to bolster the borough’s financial position, as it confronts expenses related to flood mitigation and sea level rise. The plan has been called Stone Harbor West. 

Stone Harbor officials met with their counterparts in Middle Township Dec. 20, 2021, to present plans for the purchase of land on North Wildwood Boulevard in Middle. 

Stone Harbor Mayor Judith Davies-Dunhour began the discussion by noting that the borough wished to be a “good neighbor.” She said that Stone Harbor was seeking ways to have the potential Public Works relocation site benefit both Stone Harbor and Middle Township. 

Davies-Dunhour said Stone Harbor was willing to find ways to make up for the taxes that Middle Township would lose if the property were to change from private to public ownership. The borough also presented proposals for shared services at the proposed relocation site that might benefit Middle Township.  

One issue at stake is whether a zoning process can be avoided, thereby speeding up the process of relocation. 

Middle Township officials listened to the presentation without engaging in negotiations. No decisions were made. 

 

