STONE HARBOR - At its work session Aug. 16, Stone Harbor Council discussed changes to the borough’s salary ordinance.
Council President Reese Moore said that the changes were being madeto theannualsalary ordinance adopted in Februarytoensure the borough wascompetitive with other municipal salariesin the county. Moore also said they aimedto ensure that all employees fit within the salaryranges given the new hiring the borough has done this year.
Thechanges to the ranges do notalteranyone’s salaryautomatically, according to Moore.
Somemembers of councilwere confusedabout what wasactually changing. Thisled Moore to read offthe previous ranges, as well asthe new ones,formany of the borough’s positions.Moore did so from information that had not been organized for this purpose andsome errors were made in the oral presentation.
It appears thatseven of the twelve positionshad increases in the maximum salarywhen compared to February.Someofthe remaining positions did not exist under the same titles inFebruary,makingacomparison difficult.
In at least one case,the salary changeisbeing made to accommodateanew position, thatof Assistant Administrator. Thatposition wasnot part of the February ordinance.Other salary range adjustments are listed to address new hires,including the Director of Public Works and the Recreation Director.
The proposed changesincludean increase in the maximum salary for the mayor and council members.This February, the mayor’ssalarywas setat $16,068 and councilmembers’salarieswere setat $11,477. In the proposed changes,the mayor’ssalary would rise to$20,000 and councilsalarieswould increaseto$15,000.For the elected officials,no minimum salaryislisted.
It is common practice to annually adopt changes tothe salary ordinance for the new year. It is less common to have a dozen salary ranges adjustedin August.Theborough’s new hiresappear to have createdtheneed forimmediatechanges.
A salary ordinance for 2023 will most likely be introduced inJanuary.
