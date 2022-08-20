Stone Harbor Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

STONE HARBOR - An agenda item on the Aug. 16 Stone Harbor Council work session said it was to be a discussion of the structure of the Public Works Department. It quickly became a discussion of the role the borough administrator should play with regard to department heads. 

Recommended for you

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments