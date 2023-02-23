STONE HARBOR - According to the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), “A key lesson learned from these events (past storms) is that immediate response to debris collection and disposal is essential to a community’s swift recovery from a disaster.”
Across the state, municipalities are expected to develop and keep currenta disasterdebris managementplanfor categories of disasters. DEP says it maintainsa website with a municipal tool kit to aid in the development of the plan. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency also lists documents to guide municipalities seekingto develop such a plan.
The message to municipalities is clear - get a plan developed and keep it updated.
At its Feb. 21 meeting, Stone Harbor Borough Council heard from Public Works Director Manny Parada on the status of the borough plan. Parada indicated that the borough had a “decent plan” for disasters up to and including a level-three hurricane.
“When we get toa levelfour or five, things get ugly,” Parada said.
Parada reminded the council that any major storm was likely toimpactcommunities up and down the county’s shoreline.
“We all depend on the same landfill,” Parada added.
A major disaster would produce so much debris that it would take the landfill “years to recover,” Parada said.
The plan continues to be under development and will be presented to the council whenit is completed.
