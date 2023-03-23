Stone Harbor Logo

STONE HARBOR – At a special meeting Feb. 9, Stone Harbor Council fired then-Borough Administrator Robert Smith. The council appointed Public Works Director Manny Parada as interim administrator March 7. 

