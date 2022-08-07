STONE HARBOR - Stone Harbor Borough Council members Feb. 1 set forth specific goals for 2022. They organized that presentation in terms of the six standing committees of the borough, each headed by a council member. Mayor Judith Davies-Dunhour asked each committee chair to report on the status regarding those goals Aug. 2.
Administration and Finance
Administration and Finance Chair Charles Krafczek began by praising the passage of an ordinance that mandates the backfill of bulkheads in the borough. He saw this as a critical goal for the municipality, calling it the “gold standard” for offering protection from bay flooding.
Krafczek spoke about the need to continue to take a closer look at finances and finding areas for reduction of expenses, even in this high inflationary environment.
Back in February, Krafczek had stated two other goals, which he did not specifically reference in this update. In February, he stated that council needed to work to bring the 2022 budget process to a conclusion without the need for a local purpose tax increase. That goal was achieved.
The third of the goals laid out in February was working toward the divestiture of borough assets in order to prepare for large, expected expenses related to flood mitigation. There has been no public discussion of status on this topic.
All discussions of moving parts of Public Works off the island to reclaim valuable borough owned land appear to have stalled.
Public Works
Council President Reese Moore chairs the Public Works Committee. His status report first focused on the successful hiring of a new Public Works director, achieving one of the three priorities he had set in February.
The goal of being ready to compete successfully for federal infrastructure funds is an ongoing activity, but Moore called recent discussions with the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and I-Bank encouraging.
The third goal set in February has turned into a major issue that may require substantial shifts in flood mitigation strategy. As stated in February, this goal was to bring the 93rd Street stormwater pump station and drainage project “across the finish line.” Instead, the borough took action to terminate its contract with Mott MacDonald as project managers.
The estimated construction costs of the project ballooned from $11.5 million to $19.1 million, an increase that cannot reasonably be explained just by reference to inflation and supply chain issues. The borough is promising a “rescoping" of that project in terms of engineering and finances.
Public Safety
Councilman Frank Dallahan then gave a report on public safety goals. He called added training for lifeguards and the successful completion of the new Beach Patrol building successes, noting that a permanent certificate of occupancy for the new structure is imminent.
In the absence of the fire chief, Dallahan gave no update on fire and emergency medical services (EMS) goals, although one goal stated in February, the evaluation of part-time firefighters in summer, did take hold and overall response time to an increasing volume of calls for service has shown the value of investments in the department in the last two years.
Dallahan said that police efforts at increasing pedestrian and bike safety are ongoing and successful. He noted that police presence at the borough school has stepped up, as promised. He made no reference to the status of a February public safety goal for the successful reaccreditation of the police departments.
Recreation and Tourism
Councilwoman Jennifer Gensemer reported the Recreation Department saw “a whirlwind of change.” She praised the new leadership at the department.
She said the goal of expanding program offerings and tourism events has gone even better than expected. She spoke of high registrations in borough programs and a broader involvement of borough departments in the planning and execution of tourism events.
Utilities
Utilities Committee Chair Bernadette “Bunny” Parzych cited significant progress on the goal of transitioning the method used for chlorinating water in the borough. She also noted that the installation of smart water meters in the borough has been largely completed, with a small number of homes waiting for back ordered items.
Parzych also cited progress on the goal of rejuvenation of the 114th Street sewer system lift station, where work should follow the end of the main tourist season.
Natural Resources
Robin Casper chairs the Natural Resources Committee. She reported on the status regarding three major goals from the February meeting.
Casper was able to report that the borough’s beaches will be part of the federal replenishment project scheduled for later this year despite the remaining ban on the use of sand from Hereford Inlet.
Casper also cited the adoption of the borough flood mitigation plan, although a central focal point of that plan, the 93rd Street pump station and drainage project, has been placed in some disarray by the need to terminate the engineering contract associated with the project and a planned “rethink” on the project design.
Casper has been a leading advocate for more humane removal of predators at bird nesting areas at Stone Harbor Point. She reported on an upcoming “brainstorming” session to be held with borough officials and involved external agencies to seek a new path for predator control.
