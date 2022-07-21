Stone Harbor Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

STONE HARBOR - At a Stone Harbor Borough Council meeting July 19, former Mayor Suzanne Walters asked what the borough is doing to ensure that its current Community Rating System (CRS) level 5 rating is either maintained or improved.  

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments