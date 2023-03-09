Stone Harbor Logo

STONE HARBOR - Stone Harbor Council heard options for pedestrian safety improvements at a busy intersection at 96th Street and Third Avenue Feb. 7. The county engineer presented the options because 96th Street is a county road and not under the municipality's control.

