STONE HARBOR - The decision by the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary to demolish their large and aging Villa Maria retreat house set in motion a series of land use decisions that left one small, irregular, city-owned parcel of land at the center of a growing debate concerning its future use. The land is at the beach end of 112th Street.
The parcel is a leftover piece of municipal land that followed the borough’s vacating of a street as part of the overall Villa Maria transaction, which involved the approval for construction of a smaller, modernized retreat house, a multi-lot residential subdivision, and the purchase of land elsewhere in the borough meant to meet the requirements of a fair share housing plan.
The proposal that has sparked debate comes from those who would have the 112th Street land be used as a public access point with amenities for visitors and residents.
The amenities proposed include Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) parking, a relocated access path, public restrooms, and a foot washing station.
Borough Council heard a report April 19 from consultants hired to investigate the feasibility of such a plan given the proximity to a dune-like structure.
The conclusion of the consultants was that the dune was most likely not a dune but a manmade structure that accumulated landscaping debris over decades.
They told the borough that the public access plan for the site had a good chance of gaining state approval since it supported the state’s own priorities on public access rights. Their task was to evaluate a specific use for the borough-owned parcel of land, leaving open the council’s desire or lack thereof to proceed with the plan.
The problem stems from the fact that the controversy is not about whether the land could be used for this purpose, but rather whether it should be.
Some members of council have spoken out against any public access amenities on the property. At this meeting, the strongest voice in opposition came from Councilwoman Bunny Parzych, who argued that the municipality should not put such facilities “in the middle of the borough’s premier, A-district residential neighborhood.”
Parzych echoed arguments voiced by others at this and earlier council meetings. Former Mayor Suzanne Walters used public comment at a recent meeting to express opposition to the plan.
Various members of council have urged using the parking lot at 120th Street or land near the 80th Street border with Avalon for any needed public restrooms.
For many years, beach access amenities, like restrooms, have not been high on the borough’s priorities. The borough has protected beaches from 80th to 122nd Streets, with only one set of beach entrance public restrooms at 95th Street. There are some much less desirable port-a-potties at locations.
Support for spending on public access restrooms elsewhere in the borough appears to be increasing as an alternative to the proposal for use of the 112th Street property.