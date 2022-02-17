Windy with rain early. A mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Morning high of 54F with temps falling to near 40. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
STONE HARBOR - After Stone Harbor vacated land in support of a new subdivision on property that once was part of the Villa Maria retreat house, the borough was left with a nonconforming beachfront lot, approximately 35 by 110 feet.
At a Feb. 15 Borough Council, Mayor Judith Davies-Dunhour called for a discussion on the potential uses for the lot. She suggested three options, including selling the lot as is, doing nothing with it at this time, or creating some support for public access to the beachfront.
The suggestion that most animated the discussion came from Council member Charles Krafczek, who asked the council to consider using the lot for a beach restroom facility, which he said the borough needs.
Krafczek noted that the borough, with beachfront that runs from 80th to 120th streets, currently has only one beachfront restroom facility at 95th Street. Krafczek added that the infrastructure being extended to the area to support the subdivision would provide easy links for such a facility on the nonconforming lot.
Krafczek’s proposal drew strong opposition from Council member Bernadette Parzych, who argued that a better location for such a facility would be the parking lot area at123rdStreet, or on borough property at 80th Street.
The idea of putting such a facility in a residential neighborhood also drew criticism from former Mayor Suzanne Walters, who spoke against it during public comment.
In the end, the governing body instructed Borough Administrator Robert Smith to “pursue pertinent information” regarding the property to support a more informed discussion at a March council meeting.
