STONE HARBOR – The borough just to the north of the Wildwoods canceled its Classic & Vintage Car Show, originally scheduled for Oct. 8, out of both fear and respect.
Stone Harbor tourism spokesperson Jenny Olson said Police Chief Thomas Schutta recommended the event be canceled after consulting with law enforcement officials in neighboring communities.
Surrounding towns, including the Wildwoods, experienced varying degrees of trouble from an unsanctioned car rally Sept. 22 through Sept. 25, from nuisance problems to accidents that left two dead and others injured.
Stone Harbor feared a car show would attract the same bad element, but also wanted to show respect for the families of those killed Sept. 24 because of the pop-up car rally. The event took place at the same time an annual classic and muscle car rally was taking place in the Wildwoods, but the two events were not related.
According to Olson, the Stone Harbor car rally was her event, but after the meeting with the mayor and chief, who had reached out to the New Jersey State Police, the decision was made to cancel the event.
“It’s disappointing, but we deferred to them,” Olson said. “We wanted to show respect for the two people who died and some people who are still in the hospital.”
Olson said canceling the event in no way suggests the town was expecting bad behavior from the people in its car rally group.
She said it is basically a small car show and all participants were contacted and told of the cancellation. She said it is doubtful the car show would be rescheduled before the end of the year because a lot of the car owners are thinking of putting their cars away for the winter.
Olson said the Classic & Vintage Car Show would definitely be back.
“Maybe we’ll look at the spring. It is still on our schedule,” Olson said.
