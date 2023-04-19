Stone Harbor Logo

STONE HARBOR – The Stone Harbor 2023 municipal budget includes plans for a $1.3 million purchase of a replacement fire truck. The truck is a replacement for an existing vehicle that has reached its 15-year lifespan, a point at which the borough’s replacement plan calls for a new purchase.

