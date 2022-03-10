35 MILES PER HOUR MPH SIGN FILE PHOTO
Stacie Stauff Smith/Shutterstock.com

COURT HOUSE - At its March 7 meeting, Middle Township Committee passed a resolution of support for a potential county move to cut the speed limit on Stone Harbor Boulevard to 35 mph from Route 9 to the 96th Street Bridge. 

The resolution states that the Cape May County Engineering Department recently conducted a roadway safety program on the busy road, resulting in the speed limit reduction recommendation. 

For many years, the responsibility for speed limit changes rested with the state regardless of who controlled the road. In 2008, an overwhelmed state Department of Transportation resulted in authorization for counties and municipalities to set limits themselves for nonstate roads.  

Stone Harbor Boulevard is a county roadway, and the resolution by Middle Township is a public measure of support for a decision that will eventually rest with the county. 

