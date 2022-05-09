cmc logo

STONE HARBOR - The 96th Street Bridge along Stone Harbor Boulevard leading into the Borough of Stone Harbor is currently unable to open for vessels due to worn mechanical components that require replacement.

The daytime work will require that one lane of the bridge be temporarily closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 9. All work will be completed by the end of the day. The contractor will maintain east bound and west bound traffic using flaggers and alternating traffic patterns.

Motorists will always be able to cross the bridge but there may be slight delays. The flaggers will attempt to keep traffic backups to a minimum. Emergency vehicles will be given priority if they need to cross the bridge.

Motorists are advised to allow for a little more time to cross the bridge and to use caution for the safety of the workers. 

The county is currently fabricating custom replacement parts to restore operations. Part of the fabrication process will require the cutting of access ports in plate steel that covers the street side Yolk bearings of the bridge’s lift mechanisms.

