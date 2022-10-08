Screen Shot 2022-10-08 at 10.03.23 AM.png

Stone Harbor's beaches, shown before the storm, are entirely closed to the public due to a variety of dangers. The borough says they're waiting for DEP to approve an action plan to restore them.

 File Photo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

STONE HARBOR - The first local impact from Hurricane Ian’s remnants began in South Jersey Sept. 30. The region felt the wrath of the slow-moving storm for six straight days. Buffeted by wind and rain, Cape May County’s island communities dealt with flooding and beach erosion. In some cases that erosion has resulted in serious public safety dangers.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments