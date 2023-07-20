STONE HARBOR – Stone Harbor implemented a new parking protocol, May 1, that has, so far, resulted in 1,457 parking tickets being issued in the60 daysthat ended June 30. July numbers are not yet available.
The borough decided to remove its old parking kiosk system and rely onthe useof the ParkMobile smartphone app as the principal means by which residents and visitors would pay for parking in those areas of the borough that require payment.
The borough did not overlap the old system with the new, but, instead, chose to implement the app-driven parking system cold turkey. The result has been the surge in parking tickets.
A motion by Council member Reese Moore to have the municipality declare a parking holiday for a defined period was defeated as unworkable at the July 3 Borough Council meeting.
At a council work session, July 18, Council President FrankDallahanbriefed the governing body on the steps the borough is taking to help those who park along 96th Street, the borough's premier shopping area.
According toDallahan, one police officer will be dedicated as an “ambassador” who will move along 96th Street with the aim of helping individuals who may be having difficulty downloading and registering for the ParkMobile app.
Dallahanadmitted that another officer will be patrolling the same street “writing tickets.”
Dallahanalso reported that the borough would be significantly increasing the signage in the area informing those parking that they will need the app andprovidinginformation on how to download and use the system.
By “next week,”Dallahansaid, the signage will be joined by a large banner that will carry the message: “Welcome to Stone Harbor,Pleasebe Sure to Download the Park Mobile Parking System.”
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.