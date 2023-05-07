STONE HARBOR – The plan changes, but the goal remains the same.
Stone Harbor Council discussions on the Community Rating System (CRS) reevaluation shift from meeting to meeting regarding whether a modification review and a cycle verification visit would be the mechanism the borough seeks to use to regain its level 5 status and its 35% discount on National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) premiums.
The goal, however, does not waver and remains moving from the current level 7 rating back up to a 5 rating by Oct. 1.
The borough lost the more favorable level 5 rating when points granted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) following Superstorm Sandy expired in April.
Since then, the borough has assigned a new CRS coordinator and hired an outside consulting expert through DeBlasio and Associates, the municipality’s engineering firm.
Discussion at meetings of the governing body still mention moving to a level 4 as a goal but are more circumscribed and cautious now than weeks ago. Regaining a level 5 is the focus and only after that is achieved would the borough seek to find additional points for a run at a level 4 status.
The move back to a level 5 is a challenge in itself since the records of CRS progressions show few instances when a community is able to move up two levels in one review period.
The borough took a big step in that direction when it adopted the DEP model Flood Damage Prevention ordinance May 2.
The ordinance introduces several changes in construction permitting and inspections. It also adds 1 foot to the height of new construction before reaching habitable space.
With the passage of the ordinance, the next area of focus for the team working on gaining CRS points is a review, and, where possible, mitigation of the impact of repetitive loss properties.
The discussions make no attempt to disguise the fact that policy decisions like those included in the new ordinance are being made on the basis of what gains the most CRS points.
“We are doing this to gain points” is an oft-repeated phrase.
