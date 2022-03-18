Stone Harbor Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

STONE HARBOR - Stone Harbor Borough Council dealt with several personnel changes March 15. 

The meeting agenda called for presentations honoring the long service of outgoing Public Works Director Grant Russ and his Administrative Assistant Lisa Cresse. Both are retiring.  

Borough consultant Charles Jones, past Public Works director in Reading, Pennsylvania, will assume the position of interim director and Carrie Bosacco is moving from her position as deputy clerk to accept the administrative assistant slot at Public Works. 

At the meeting, the council voted to approve the shift of Kim Stevenson from her role as administrative assistant to the business administrator to fill the deputy clerk vacancy. 

The surprise change at the meeting was the announced departure of Recreation Director Tina Prickett, who is taking a position in Ventnor. Prickett’s departure comes as the borough is preparing for the start of its summer season of recreational programs.  

With short notice of Prickett’s acceptance of a new position, the borough is beginning its search for a new director, with responsibility for the Recreation Department falling temporarily on Business Administrator Robert Smith. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments