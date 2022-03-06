Stone Harbor Logo

STONE HARBOR - With the retirement of long-term Public Works Director Grant Russ approaching, Stone Harbor Borough Council took the step March 1 of naming an interim director for the term from April 1 to May 31.  

The borough named Charles Jones to the post. Jones served as city engineer and earlier as public works director in Reading, Pennsylvania. He was also engineering services director in Spring Township, Pennsylvania. 

Jones was hired by the borough in October to serve as a consultant. He was charged with observing the Department of Public Works and making any appropriate recommendations for improvement in operations. The borough also hired Jersey Professional Management to assist in advertising the position of public works superintendent and aiding in the screening of applicants. 

Mayor Judith Davies-Dunhour said that with Russ leaving before the selection concludes, it made sense to move Jones “to an employee to oversee the department until the hiring process is complete.” 

