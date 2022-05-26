STONE HARBOR - At the Stone Harbor Council meeting May 24, the borough announced the filling of two key vacancies. In both cases, the new hires will assume their roles after the start of the busy summer season.
Manuel Parada has been selected to fill the position of Public Works director following the retirement of Grant Russ. Parada will take on a broad portfolio of responsibilities, which capitalize on his engineering background. Parada has also been named borough engineer.
Parada comes to the position with what the borough states is “a long and varied history in Public Works infrastructure, construction, commissioning and operations.”
He is the owner of an engineering consultancy practice that specializes in construction and operational management services to water and wastewater utilities. Among his most recent clients was the Public Works Department for the City of Wilmington, Delaware.
Shannon MacPherson will assume the role of recreation director. She follows previous director Tina Prickett, who left the borough for a position in Ventnor.
MacPherson has served as a health and physical education teacher in the Pennsbury School District in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, where she has also been the varsity girls lacrosse coach. Prior to beginning her teaching career, MacPherson was active in corporate wellness programs.
