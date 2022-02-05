STONE HARBOR - Administrator Robert Smith gave Stone Harbor Borough Council details Feb. 1 on the rehabilitation of a three-living-unit building the borough bought to meet its affordable housing plan obligation when it approved a 14-unit subdivision on the site of the former Villa Maria by the Sea.
The Third Avenue triplex will assume a 30-year deed restriction as an affordable housing complex as soon as the complete rehabilitation brings it up to required standards.
Smith spoke in terms of a proposed personal services contract, which the council will vote on at its Feb. 15 meeting. The contract is with Triad Associates, with Triad performing general oversight of the rehabilitation and final inspection services to ensure the property “meets specification” for being placed in service as affordable housing.
The contract award will be in the amount of $52,000. Smith said the funds for the contract will come from the affordable housing trust fund and not the general budget.
In response to a question from Council member Bernadette “Bunny” Parzych, Smith also explained that the property had an existing tenant when it was acquired by the borough. The rehabilitation will be done in cooperation with the tenant, Smith said.
He noted that the tenant is part of the “lottery” process for one of the three living units in the affordable housing building once it is put into service. If she does not qualify or “win” a space in the complex, the borough is allowed to use funds to help her “transition” to another place close by. He never indicated what would happen if the tenant demanded to stay in her present living quarters.
Smith indicated that the rehabilitation should begin this spring, with the conclusion of the work in late summer or early fall.
