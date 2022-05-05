stone harbor council

Stone Harbor Borough Council at a meeting

 Via YouTube

STONE HARBOR - Stone Harbor Borough Council formally adopted a Flood Mitigation and Storm Sewer Master Plan May 3. It did so just days after the Stone Harbor Property Owners Association released its five-year financial projections dealing with expected expenditures for sustainability. 

While the May 3 meeting was not used as a forum for the discussion of projected expenditures and capital debt related to the two reports, what was unspoken but present were forecasts of tens of millions in public expenditures over the next decade to counter the impact of sea level rise and more frequent severe rain events. 

The flood mitigation plan lists priority one improvements that would require borough spending in excess of $30 million over the next decade. A next major step in the implementation of the plan will be the initiation of construction for the 93rd Street stormwater pump station, which is expected to start in the fall. 

 

