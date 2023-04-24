Stone Harbor Logo

STONE HARBOR - Stone Harbor Council adopted a $21.5 million current fund budget that calls for a 3.4% increase in the local purpose tax April 18. Also approved was a $5.6 million budget for the borough’s self-financing water and sewer utility.

