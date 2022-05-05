Stone Harbor Logo

STONE HARBOR - At its May 3 meeting, Stone Harbor Borough Council adopted recreation program fees for 2022. Some of the fees represent significant increases over the 2021 rates. 

Newly appointed Recreation Director Justin Ricciordi presented the new rates to council, arguing that they still offered recreation program users a good deal, while reducing the amount of borough funds that had previously been used to subsidize the recreation programs. 

The rate that drew the most discussion was the move of a member pickleball summer pass, good from Memorial Day to Labor Day, which moved from $80 last year to $250 this year.  

Council Member Charles Krafczek said the focus should not be on the new rate but rather on the exceptionally low subsidized rate offered in the past. The new rate, Krafczek argued, was an effort to bring the rate structure into line with what it actually costs the borough to maintain its facilities and offer attractive recreational programs. 

The new rate structure was approved unanimously by the council during its business meeting. 

