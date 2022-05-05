272062733_5165796603440284_517688723076449265_n.jpg

Stone Harbor fire crews work in freezing temperatures to put out the blaze in a Bayfront home on Stone Harbor Boulevard in Middle Township.

 From Stone Harbor Volunteer Fire Company on Facebook

STONE HARBOR - In 2021, Stone Harbor moved away from an all-volunteer fire company when the borough added paid career firefighters. The move was a result of the declining numbers of volunteers and the response time impact of volunteers who could not afford to live on Seven Mile Island.  

In Stone Harbor, the volunteer company remains but response time requirements dictated the additional career positions. 

This year, as the borough prepares for the influx of second homeowners and vacationers, Stone Harbor Borough Council approved the use of seasonal paid firefighters. The governing body May 3 approved the appointment of three part-time firefighters for the period of May 20 to Sept. 9. 

The difficulties faced by municipalities in recruiting and retaining volunteers for fire and emergency medical services (EMS) have led to rapid changes throughout the county. Mainland communities have increasingly moved to outsource the EMS function, finding that even paid municipal positions were difficult to maintain. 

National statistics show that about two-thirds of all U.S. fire departments are still all-volunteer but the move to paid career firefighters or mixed paid and volunteer companies is gaining momentum, as the number of new volunteers declines and existing volunteers age. 

