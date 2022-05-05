STONE HARBOR - In 2021, Stone Harbor moved away from an all-volunteer fire company when the borough added paid career firefighters. The move was a result of the declining numbers of volunteers and the response time impact of volunteers who could not afford to live on Seven Mile Island.
In Stone Harbor, the volunteer company remains but response time requirements dictated the additional career positions.
This year, as the borough prepares for the influx of second homeowners and vacationers, Stone Harbor Borough Council approved the use of seasonal paid firefighters. The governing body May 3 approved the appointment of three part-time firefighters for the period of May 20 to Sept. 9.
The difficulties faced by municipalities in recruiting and retaining volunteers for fire and emergency medical services (EMS) have led to rapid changes throughout the county. Mainland communities have increasingly moved to outsource the EMS function, finding that even paid municipal positions were difficult to maintain.
National statistics show that about two-thirds of all U.S. fire departments are still all-volunteer but the move to paid career firefighters or mixed paid and volunteer companies is gaining momentum, as the number of new volunteers declines and existing volunteers age.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.